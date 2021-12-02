Salman Khan not invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s wedding? Sister Arpita Khan told the whole thing

The discussion about the marriage of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is in full swing for the past few days. Now it is clear that both of them will get married in Rajasthan. Vicky-Katrina’s wedding celebrations will take place between December 7-9. Many special people from the family and film industry will be involved in this. But the discussion about the arrival of superstar Salman Khan is also very fast. Now Salman’s sister Arpita Khan has made it clear that her family has not been invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.

However, it has not been confirmed by Katrina and Vicky yet. Katrina has done many films with Salman Khan. In the year 2019, Katrina was last seen in the film ‘Bharat’ with Salman. There was also a discussion in between that Salman and Katrina were dating each other, after some time in between, both were connected. Right now both have started working together on the next project Tiger 3.

In a conversation with India Today, when Arpita was asked about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, she said, “We have not been invited for the wedding yet.” According to information received from sources close to the Khan family, the invitation has not been sent to his family for the wedding. Neither Alvira nor Arpita has received an invitation from Katrina. That is, the news that was coming so far that he would be a part of this marriage, they are still wrong.

The source added, “Salman has been very protective and loves Katrina. So it would not be right to say anything on this. All we want to say is that he has congratulated Katrina on her marriage. She will resume shooting for Tiger 3 post marriage, and considering how professional both the actors are, it won’t be strange.’

Some time ago, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan said on the news of Vicky-Katrina’s marriage, ‘What can I say about this, while the media is left with only this to talk.’ There was a discussion that both will first do court marriage and only then both will take seven rounds, but till now no disclosure has been made from both sides.