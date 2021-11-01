Salman Khan not ready to do item song with Malaika Arora? Arbaaz gave this answer on this question

Arbaaz Khan had told in an interview, ‘When Salman Khan was told about this for the first time, he did not say anything like this. Because it was not a romantic song.

Although Salman Khan has worked in many hit films, but the film ‘Dabangg’ released in the year 2010 proved to be a milestone in his career. Salman’s acting in this film was well liked. The item song of the film ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’ was also very much discussed. Once Arbaaz Khan was also questioned that at that time Salman had any problem in doing item songs with Malaika?

TV host Komal Nahta had asked, ‘You had to convince Salman Khan to do this song or just inform him.’ Arbaaz replied, ‘We already knew about it. Had there been some other actress in place of Malaika, the song would have been shot similarly. The way the song is and the things in the song, it would have been like this. It’s all right in the movie. Even if Salman had said something in the beginning, he was ready when I told. We already knew that there could be discussions that Salman’s dance with sister-in-law.

Malaika says, ‘I don’t need to tell any such thing to Salman. We were sharing the screen for the first time. He has seen me on screen before. I have done this song for the film and not just for one person. I would not say that Arbaaz has kept this song for me in the film. Arbaaz says, ‘People want us to watch a film that is fun. We shot Dabang after seeing all these things. We did a lot of work on the story too.

Arbaaz further explains, ‘The story of Dabangg was first offered to me. Abhinav Kashyap wanted to sign me as an actor. But I am not very happy about the work that lies ahead of me. Maybe that was the reason why when I was offered Dabangg too, I tried to do something different with it. I think things are fixed in your life. This was the reason why my father became a writer, Subhash Ghai became a director. That was the reason I decided to become the producer of this film.