Salman Khan on his Wife and Daughter : he denied having a wife Noor and 17-year-old daughter in Dubai | Salman Khan has wife Noor and 17 year old daughter in Dubai! know the truth

New Delhi: Trollers can go to any extent and make allegations and counter allegations, without thinking about the consequences of what will happen to that person after hearing all this. It gets even worse when trolls talk about a celebrity. Superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on his brother Arbaaz Khan’s talk show – ‘Pinch 2’ and where he spoke openly about the rumors spread about him.

Salman in Dubai with wife and 17 year old daughter!

The concept of this show is such that the visiting guests react to the trollers and their comments. While most of the comments for Bhaijaan i.e. Salman Khan seem positive, some trolls tried to drag him into the online controversy. Arbaaz shared such a troll comment, in which it was written, ‘Where is the coward sitting hiding. Everyone in India knows that you are in Dubai with your wife Noor and 17 year old daughter. Till when will the people of India be fooled.’

what did salman khan say

Salman Khan dismissed this rumour, saying, ‘These people are very well aware. All this is rubbish. I don’t know who he is talking about and where he has posted this. Am I going to honor them with feedback? Brother, I don’t have a wife. I have lived in Galaxy Apartments in India since the age of nine. I am not going to answer this person, the whole of India knows where I live.’

Will Katrina become a consultant?

On the show, when he was asked who would he choose between Katrina Kaif or Disha Patani as his social media consultant? So he took the name of Katrina Kaif and said, ‘She is the smartest person on social media.’

These celebs will also come in ‘Pinch 2’

Apart from Salman, other celeb guests in ‘Pinch Season 2’ include Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan.

