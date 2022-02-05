salman khan organize personal doctor team for Sunil Grover heart surgery kapil sharma reaction.

Salman Khan’s team of doctors

According to the report, the team of doctors of Salman Khan is keeping a close watch on Sunil’s treatment. With this, Salman Khan has continuously taken all the updates from his team during and after Sunil Grover’s heart surgery. It is being told that Salman Khan has been in constant touch with Sunil Grover from hospitalization till after surgery.

Salman’s focus on Sunil Grover’s surgery

Although Sunil Grover has come out of the hospital after heart surgery and has gone to his home. Even after reaching Sunil Grover’s house, Salman Khan has instructed his team of doctors that there should be no negligence of any kind. Along with this, Kapil Sharma is also terrified after hearing Sunil Grover’s heart surgery.

Kapil Sharma said shocking news for me

In a conversation with another web site, Kapil Sharma has said that I am shocked to hear this. I have messaged them. But he is resting now. Anyway they need rest. He has had bypass surgery at a very young age. I pray that he will get well soon.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma fight

Let us tell you that Sunil Grover gained popularity as a comedian from The Kapil Sharma Show. But in the year 2017, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma parted ways after a serious fight in the flight. Many times the return home of Sunil Grover in The Kapil Sharma Show also surfaced. But Sunil Grover has never returned to The Kapil Sharma Show in all these years. But after a few years, talks started again between the two.