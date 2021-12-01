Salman Khan organizes Antim screening for the underprivileged kids at Gaiety Galaxy | Salman Khan organizes a special screening of ‘Antim’ for underprivileged children, see PICS

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Salman Khan’s latest release film ‘Antim’ has been released in theatres. The film is getting a positive response from the audience, while the box office collection has also been good. Meanwhile, a special screening for underprivileged children has been organized by Salman Khan recently. Its pictures have come on social media, where children are seen enjoying.

Salman Khan organized a screening session for underprivileged children at Getty Galaxy, Mumbai. It has been a truly memorable moment for him as he had never experienced watching a movie in a theatre before. This is the reason why the kids thoroughly enjoyed this new experience and were seen having a lot of fun together.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is releasing on 26th November starring Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahima Makwana in pivotal roles along with Salman Khan. It is the official remake of the hit Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’.

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan are being praised for their performances in the film. Mahesh Manjrekar, who made his debut in films with the film ‘Loveyatri’ in the year 2018, has been presented in a completely different look by Mahesh Manjrekar. which people like.

‘Antim’ has collected 21.85 crores at the box office so far. While the collection of 28 crore plus is being expected from the film till the first week. It will be interesting to see how far the journey of this Salman Khan film reaches!

english summary Salman Khan organized a special screening of Antim: The Final Truth for underprivileged kids and their families in Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy to celebrate the film’s success.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 10:05 [IST]