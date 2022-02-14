Salman Khan pays a singing tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, sings Lag Jaa Gale in full mood | salman khan pays tribute to lata ji while singing

important part of career

Significantly, Lata Mangeshkar, like many other stars, has also been a very important part of Salman Khan’s career. Paying tribute to him on his death, Salman Khan wrote – Our cuckoo, we will all miss you very much. But your voice has made its forever home in our hearts.

Career start

Salman Khan’s career started with Maine Pyar Kiya. The film was a musical blockbuster and the entire album was sung by Lata Mangeshkar with S P Bala Subramaniam. In this album, Lata Mangeshkar sang songs like Dil Deewana, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka, Pigeon Jaa which became super hit. At the same time, the famous Antakshari people of this film remember the word till date.

stone flowers

One of the early films of Salman’s career was Patthar Ke Phool which was the debut film of Raveena Tandon. The entire album of this film was also sung by Lata Mangeshkar with S P Bala Subrahmanyam. Two songs from this film – Kabhi Tu Chhalia Lagta Hai and Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyaar Hua, became superhits for years. Even today these songs are often trending.

Special Award for Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Lata Mangeshkar was also given a special award for Salman Khan’s all-time blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Lata Mangeshkar sang 13 songs in this film and every song was a super hit. The album included – Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dhiktana, Mai ni Mai, Aaj Humari Dil Mein, Wah Wah Ramji, Chocolate Lime Juice, Didi Tera Deevar, Tumse Juda Hokre, Mausam Ka Jadu, Lo Chali Main, Dhiktana Part 2 and more Songs like Shoes do paisa lo.

