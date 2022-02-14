Entertainment

Salman Khan pays a singing tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, sings Lag Jaa Gale in full mood | salman khan pays tribute to lata ji while singing

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Salman Khan pays a singing tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, sings Lag Jaa Gale in full mood | salman khan pays tribute to lata ji while singing
Written by admin
Salman Khan pays a singing tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, sings Lag Jaa Gale in full mood | salman khan pays tribute to lata ji while singing

Salman Khan pays a singing tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, sings Lag Jaa Gale in full mood | salman khan pays tribute to lata ji while singing

important part of career

important part of career

Significantly, Lata Mangeshkar, like many other stars, has also been a very important part of Salman Khan’s career. Paying tribute to him on his death, Salman Khan wrote – Our cuckoo, we will all miss you very much. But your voice has made its forever home in our hearts.

Career start

Career start

Salman Khan’s career started with Maine Pyar Kiya. The film was a musical blockbuster and the entire album was sung by Lata Mangeshkar with S P Bala Subramaniam. In this album, Lata Mangeshkar sang songs like Dil Deewana, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka, Pigeon Jaa which became super hit. At the same time, the famous Antakshari people of this film remember the word till date.

stone flowers

stone flowers

One of the early films of Salman’s career was Patthar Ke Phool which was the debut film of Raveena Tandon. The entire album of this film was also sung by Lata Mangeshkar with S P Bala Subrahmanyam. Two songs from this film – Kabhi Tu Chhalia Lagta Hai and Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyaar Hua, became superhits for years. Even today these songs are often trending.

Special Award for Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Special Award for Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Lata Mangeshkar was also given a special award for Salman Khan’s all-time blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Lata Mangeshkar sang 13 songs in this film and every song was a super hit. The album included – Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dhiktana, Mai ni Mai, Aaj Humari Dil Mein, Wah Wah Ramji, Chocolate Lime Juice, Didi Tera Deevar, Tumse Juda Hokre, Mausam Ka Jadu, Lo Chali Main, Dhiktana Part 2 and more Songs like Shoes do paisa lo.

READ Also  Savita could not answer the question of Rs 1 crore: KBC 13: Savita Bhati failed to win Rs 1 crore, made this mistake knowing the correct answer
-->
Father Salim Khan also remembered

Father Salim Khan also remembered

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan also recently paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, stating that both Lata Mangeshkar and Salim Khan grew up in Indore and hence there was a deep connection between the two. When Salim Khan came to know that Lata Mangeshkar is from Indore, he also went to her house. Since then the relationship between the two has remained as deep.

#Salman #Khan #pays #singing #tribute #Lata #Mangeshkar #sings #Lag #Jaa #Gale #full #mood #salman #khan #pays #tribute #lata #singing

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  YouTube TV finally adds Nick Jr. (and the rest of ViacomCBS’s channels)

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment