Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing ‘Lag Ja Gale…’, shares emotional video

Since the death of Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar, the process of paying tribute to her is not ending. All the veteran stars, cricketers, politicians and politicians are paying tribute to him by posting in his memory. In this episode, once again superstar Salman Khan has taken to Instagram to remember Lata Mangeshkar and shared a very special video.

Salman shared a video of himself singing the song ‘Lag Ja Gale’ on Instagram and wrote, “There was no one like you and no one could be like you Lata ji…” This style of Salman Khan is going viral on social media. And all the fans are liking this video of him.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ is one of the super hit songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar. This song was released in the year 1964 from the film ‘Kaun Thi Ka Hai?’. is of This film was directed by Raj Khosla is a mystery thriller film. The film starred Sadhna Shivdasani, Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra in lead roles. Lyrics of this song were written by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and music was given by Madan Mohan.

Even before this, Salman Khan had posted on social media in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. He shared a picture of himself sharing the award-function stage with Lata. The caption of the post read, “We will miss our Nightingale. Your voice will always be with us… #RIPLataji.”

Lata Mangeshkar sang songs for Salman Khan’s films ‘Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)’, ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994)’.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away last Sunday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Lata ji, rich in versatility, was 92 years old. Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages ​​in a career spanning over seven decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Paudwal, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan and her husband and director Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park ground. Happened.

