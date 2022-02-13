Entertainment

Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing ‘Lag Ja Gale…’, shares emotional video

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing ‘Lag Ja Gale…’, shares emotional video
Written by admin
Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing ‘Lag Ja Gale…’, shares emotional video

Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing ‘Lag Ja Gale…’, shares emotional video

Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing ‘Lag Ja Gale…’, shares emotional video

Since the death of Swara Kokila Lata Mangeshkar, the process of paying tribute to her is not ending. All the veteran stars, cricketers, politicians and politicians are paying tribute to him by posting in his memory. In this episode, once again superstar Salman Khan has taken to Instagram to remember Lata Mangeshkar and shared a very special video.

Salman shared a video of himself singing the song ‘Lag Ja Gale’ on Instagram and wrote, “There was no one like you and no one could be like you Lata ji…” This style of Salman Khan is going viral on social media. And all the fans are liking this video of him.

‘Lag Ja Gale’ is one of the super hit songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar. This song was released in the year 1964 from the film ‘Kaun Thi Ka Hai?’. is of This film was directed by Raj Khosla is a mystery thriller film. The film starred Sadhna Shivdasani, Manoj Kumar and Prem Chopra in lead roles. Lyrics of this song were written by Raja Mehndi Ali Khan and music was given by Madan Mohan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Even before this, Salman Khan had posted on social media in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. He shared a picture of himself sharing the award-function stage with Lata. The caption of the post read, “We will miss our Nightingale. Your voice will always be with us… #RIPLataji.”

READ Also  Mumbai Court Reserves Order on Kangana Ranaut's Plea

Lata Mangeshkar sang songs for Salman Khan’s films ‘Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)’, ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994)’.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away last Sunday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. Lata ji, rich in versatility, was 92 years old. Known as the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages ​​in a career spanning over seven decades.

Also Read
Dharmendra got ready 3 times to go to Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral but did not go, the reason given himself

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Paudwal, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan and her husband and director Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the last rites of Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park ground. Happened.

The post Salman Khan pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing ‘Lag Ja Gale…’, shares emotional video appeared first on Jansatta.


#Salman #Khan #pays #tribute #Lata #Mangeshkar #singing #Lag #Gale #shares #emotional #video

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  When Nora works as a waitress: Nora Fateh also revealed that she worked as a waitress when she was alone

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment