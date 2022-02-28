Salman Khan praises Bobby Deol, very happy with the performance of ‘Love Hostel’! Salman Khan praises Bobby Deol, very happy with the performance of ‘Love Hostel’!

Entertainment

10 seconds ago
He also tagged Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol’s co-stars from Vikrant Massey films. Bobby Deol and Salman Khan made a jump in the career of Bobby Deol in Race 3 in 2018.

The film is directed by Shankar Raman. The film was released over the weekend on the OTT platform Zee5. People are liking it a lot as soon as it is released. Let us tell you that Bobby Deol has done a wonderful job.

Actually before this Bobby Deol had worked in the web series Ashram and Ashram 2 and the show was a huge hit. Fans liked this great style of Bobby Deol.

He impressed people a lot with his negative character and his fan following has increased a lot after Ashram.

On the workfront, Bobby Deol is busy with many great projects and is all set to do big bangs in the times to come. His fans are also commenting and praising this post of Salman Khan a lot.

