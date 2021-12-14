Salman Khan Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan Bollywood sent expensive gift for katrina kaif vicky kaushal wedding. Salman Khan Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood sent a special gift on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

Salman Khan sent a gift of crores

According to a website report, Salman Khan has gifted Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif a Range Rover car worth close to 3 crores. Salman himself did not become a part of this marriage. Fans are waiting to see how Salman will react on Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shahrukh gave this gift

With this, Vicky Kaushal’s special friend Ranbir Kapoor has sent a special gift of diamonds close to 2.5 crores to Vicky and Katrina. King Khan has gifted a painting worth lakhs to Katrina Kaif, who made her hit pairing with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Hrithik Roshan and Taapsee Pannu and Alia gave this gift

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been gifted a special bike worth lakhs by Hrithik Roshan. Taapsee Pannu has also gifted her friend Vicky Kaushal a bracelet worth lakhs at her wedding. Alia Bhatt has also gifted perfumes worth lakhs to her close friends Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal gave this gift to his wife Katrina

It has also been revealed that Vicky Kaushal has gifted Katrina Kaif a diamond ring worth 1.5 crores on the occasion of her marriage. Also, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal together have taken a luxurious house of 15 crores in the posh area of ​​Mumbai.

