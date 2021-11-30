Salman Khan reached Gandhi Ashram for the promotion of Antim the final truth spins charkha

News oi – Varsha Rani

Actor Salman Khan is busy these days due to the promotion of his film Aatim. Worked in this film for the first time with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Due to the promotion of the film, Salman Khan was seen spinning the charkha in the Gandhi Ashram.

Recently, Salman Khan was seen spinning the spinning wheel. He reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Salman Khan spun a spinning wheel at Gandhi Ashram here. The reaction of fans was also seen on these pictures on social media.

In these pictures, the bodyguard is seen with Shera. This rare picture of Salman Khan was seen during the promotion of the last film. For which the fans also praised Salman Khan.

Mahima Makwana is seen opposite Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Currently struggling for the final earnings in theatres.

Talking about Salman Khan’s upcoming film, he is busy with his upcoming film Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif will once again be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Apart from Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be seen. After Tiger 3, Salman Khan will start shooting for this film. At present, Salman Khan is also busy in Bigg Boss 15.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 21:02 [IST]