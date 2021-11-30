Entertainment

Salman Khan reached Gandhi Ashram for the promotion of Antim the final truth spins charkha

23 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Salman Khan reached Gandhi Ashram for the promotion of Antim the final truth spins charkha
Written by admin
Salman Khan reached Gandhi Ashram for the promotion of Antim the final truth spins charkha

Salman Khan reached Gandhi Ashram for the promotion of Antim the final truth spins charkha

breadcrumb

News

oi – Varsha Rani

,

Actor Salman Khan is busy these days due to the promotion of his film Aatim. Worked in this film for the first time with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Due to the promotion of the film, Salman Khan was seen spinning the charkha in the Gandhi Ashram.

Recently, Salman Khan was seen spinning the spinning wheel. He reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Salman Khan spun a spinning wheel at Gandhi Ashram here. The reaction of fans was also seen on these pictures on social media.

Salman Khan

In these pictures, the bodyguard is seen with Shera. This rare picture of Salman Khan was seen during the promotion of the last film. For which the fans also praised Salman Khan.

Mahima Makwana is seen opposite Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Currently struggling for the final earnings in theatres.

Talking about Salman Khan’s upcoming film, he is busy with his upcoming film Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif will once again be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3.

Apart from Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be seen. After Tiger 3, Salman Khan will start shooting for this film. At present, Salman Khan is also busy in Bigg Boss 15.

  • 6 1638249684

    Salman Khan had to postpone the shooting of Tiger 3, fans will be shocked to know the reason!

  • antim box office day 4 1638249410

    Last The Final Truth Box Office: Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma passed monday test, better performance than Sooryavanshi

  • 2 1638221419

    INTERVIEW: Salman Khan said on final, Eid release and upcoming films- ‘Currently working on Dabangg 4’

  • 5 1638184042

    Salman Khan will go to these cities of the country for the promotion of the last, will start with a bang!

  • highest grossing films of 20211 1638169118

    Highest grossing films of 2021 – Sooryavanshi, from last to Roohi, check box office report here

  • 5 1638163242

    Salman Khan was scared while playing his character in ‘Antim’, himself made such a big disclosure!

  • antim box office 1638150246

    Last The Final Truth Box Office: Salman – Aayush’s hit opening weekend with smoky earnings on Day 3

  • salman khan fans 5 1638148505

    Fans showered the last poster with milk, bombs were dropped in the theatre, Salman shared the video and requested

  • antim worldwide box office 1638090872

    Last The Final Truth Worldwide Box Office: Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma opens with a bang in Overseas

  • antim the final truth box office 1638076328

    Last The Final Truth Box Office: Salman Khan – Aayush Sharma’s magic continues on Saturday, earns strongly

  • antim2 1637640263 1638014372

    Salman Khan’s action avatar in the film “Antim” once again won the hearts of fans!

  • cvr59 1637995663

    Will Shilpa be a part of The Bang Tour with Salman Khan? The names of these stars also came to the fore!

english summary

Salman Khan reached Gandhi Ashram for the promotion of Antim the final truth spins charkha

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 21:02 [IST]


#Salman #Khan #reached #Gandhi #Ashram #promotion #Antim #final #truth #spins #charkha

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment