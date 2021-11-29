Salman Khan reacts to fans pouring milk on Antim poster, burst firecrackers in theater | Salman Khan fans shower the last poster with milk

explained milk price

Sharing the video, Salman wrote – Many people do not have water and you are spoiling milk like this. If you have to give milk, then I would request all my fans to feed the poor children who do not get to drink milk. In the video, fans are seen duly worshiping the poster of the final.

burst crackers inside the hall

Sharing this video, Salman wrote – I request all my fans not to carry firecrackers inside any auditorium or theater as it can turn into a big accident and you will put your life and others’ lives in danger. I also request the owners of the theaters not to allow firecrackers to be carried inside the theater and security should be searched only at the time of entry. Enjoy the movie by all means except this way.

Troubled by the fans already

Significantly, Salman Khan often gets upset with the antics of his fans. One of his fans is also Ranveer Singh. During the release of Sultan, Ranveer Singh also started dancing in the theater which Salman Khan did not like at all.

lift the chair

Referring to Ranveer Singh’s actions, Salman Khan taunted Ranveer in an interview saying that he was thinking of killing him by throwing a chair. Actually, Salman Khan was upset that Ranveer Singh is spoiling the viewing experience of the people and diverting their attention.

