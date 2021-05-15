Salman Khan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai after taking first shot in March

Megastar Salman Khan on Friday bought the second dose of the bizarre coronavirus vaccine.

The 55-year-extinct actor, who bought probably the most predominant jab of the vaccine in March, was noticed at a centre in Dadar right here.

Not too lengthy inside the previous in an interview, Salman Khan had shared that his parents, worn screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan, bought their second dose on 9 Might perchance perchance, whereas brother-producer Arbaaz Khan bought his first shot on Sunday.

The actor went for the vaccination a day after his great-awaited movie Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai began streaming on multiple platforms, in conjunction with OTT and DTH firms.

The viewers might perchance gape the movie on the pay-per-gape broadcast platform Zee Plex.

Various movie personalities, in conjunction with well-known explicit particular person Rajinikanth, Saif Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kamal Haasan and others, luxuriate in bought vaccinated.

On March 1, the authorities launched the nationwide strain to vaccinate each particular person above 60 years of age and these extinct between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

Remaining month, the Maharashtra authorities introduced its choice to current anti- COVID-19 vaccines to people inside the age crew of 18 to 44 years.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 42,582 uncommon COVID-19 circumstances, a tumble of almost 4,200 infections from a day inside the previous, whereas 850 extra sufferers succumbed to the sickness, the specific well being division talked about.