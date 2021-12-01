Salman Khan reduced fees for Sajid Nadiadwala, read his Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with a remuneration | Salman Khan reduced fees for friend Sajid Nadiadwala, sometimes taking so many crores for Eid, sometimes Diwali

Fees reduced by 15%

After making this request from Salman Khan, Salman has given a positive response and has reduced his fees by 15%. According to the report, the special thing is that despite Salman Khan giving a discount on the fees, Salman is taking a hefty amount.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali taking more than 100 crores fees

According to media reports, Salman Khan is charging more than 100 crores for this Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He is taking this huge fee after giving a special discount.

25 crore discount

The report quoted sources as saying that Salman is taking 125 crores to be a part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Earlier, the actor had signed the film for 150 crores. This means that the actor reduced Rs 25 crore for the friend. However, such news is being seen only as rumors because official information has not been revealed on it.