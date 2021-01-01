Salman Khan remade the song Jine Ke Hain Char Din: Salman Khan Jine Ke Hain Char Din Dance: In the video you can see Salman Khan dancing with the whole team.
Salman Khan shared a photo from his Instagram account on Monday. This picture shows Salman Khan enjoying a sunrise at a shooting location in a black hoodie. He posted with it, ‘Sunrise.’ Fans love this picture of the actor and he is commenting strongly.
On the work front, apart from ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan will be seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. The two will share screen space for the first time. Salman Khan will be seen working with Pooja Hegde in ‘Bhaijaan’ and Jacqueline Fernandes in ‘Kick 2’.
