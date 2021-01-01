Salman Khan remade the song Jine Ke Hain Char Din: Salman Khan Jine Ke Hain Char Din Dance: In the video you can see Salman Khan dancing with the whole team.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in Turkey for the shooting of their much awaited film ‘Tiger 3’. Fans are eager to see the pair on screen once again. New and old videos and photos of these two stars are going viral on social media. Now on Monday fans are sharing new videos of Salman Khan (Salman Khan dance video). In these videos, he is dancing to the song ‘Jine Ke Hain Char Din’ from his film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’.

After the movie ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan was seen attending a party in Cappadocia, Turkey. In the video you can see Salman Khan dancing with the whole team. Salman Khan recreates the dance moves of the original song. Salman Khan is seen in a blue T-shirt and denim jeans with a leather jacket. He is seen in a vintage cap.



Salman Khan shared a photo from his Instagram account on Monday. This picture shows Salman Khan enjoying a sunrise at a shooting location in a black hoodie. He posted with it, ‘Sunrise.’ Fans love this picture of the actor and he is commenting strongly.



On the work front, apart from ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan will be seen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. The two will share screen space for the first time. Salman Khan will be seen working with Pooja Hegde in ‘Bhaijaan’ and Jacqueline Fernandes in ‘Kick 2’.