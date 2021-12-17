Salman Khan rented his bandra home for 95 thousand per month for additional income.

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Superstar Salman Khan, who earned crores, has given his house on rent. Yes, you heard it right, Salman Khan is in the news for renting out his new property. According to media reports, Salman Khan has given his house on rent in Bandra West, Mumbai. If you are thinking of living in this house then you should also have a big amount of money. According to the information received, Salman Khan has bought many properties in Mumbai with his earnings.

In such a situation, he gives rent to a special house of his. Salman Khan lives in a small flat in Mumbai with his parents. Salman Khan has a small room. With this, Salman Khan has said many times that he never felt the need of a big house. He is extremely happy with his parents in a small house.

Salman Khan is now looking to rent out his house where his earnings can be good. Based on the latest reports, Salman Khan has rented out Shiv Asthan Heights in Bandra West. Your senses will surely fly away after hearing the rent of every month.