Salman Khan rented his bandra home for 95 thousand per month for additional income.
Superstar Salman Khan, who earned crores, has given his house on rent. Yes, you heard it right, Salman Khan is in the news for renting out his new property. According to media reports, Salman Khan has given his house on rent in Bandra West, Mumbai. If you are thinking of living in this house then you should also have a big amount of money. According to the information received, Salman Khan has bought many properties in Mumbai with his earnings.
In such a situation, he gives rent to a special house of his. Salman Khan lives in a small flat in Mumbai with his parents. Salman Khan has a small room. With this, Salman Khan has said many times that he never felt the need of a big house. He is extremely happy with his parents in a small house.
Salman Khan is now looking to rent out his house where his earnings can be good. Based on the latest reports, Salman Khan has rented out Shiv Asthan Heights in Bandra West. Your senses will surely fly away after hearing the rent of every month.
95 thousand per month price
The price of this house of Salman Khan is not 40 or 50 thousand but the price of the entire 95 thousand every month. By the way, this house is also very luxurious. This rented house of Salman Khan is on the 14th floor. Which is a big house spread over 758 square feet. Although this house of Salman Khan has been rented for 33 months at present. The home taker has paid a price of 2.8 lakhs for registration.
Salman Khan himself lives in 1 BHK
Remind you that a few days ago Salman Khan’s close friend Mahesh Manjrekar had told that Salman Khan lies down on the sofa of the drawing room at his house. Salman Khan lives in a BHK house. Even on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan, while answering the question of Kapil Sharma, who lives in his small house, said that only those things are spent on what you want to do. Nowadays it has become very less.
So much fee for every week, Salman earned crores
Salman Khan has always been saying that he does not like to spend more on his own food and clothes. At present, if you are thinking of renting this house of Salman Khan, then you will have to wait a long time and also pocket should be full to pay the rent. Significantly, these days Salman Khan is shooting for Bigg Boss 15. It is said that Salman Khan charges 5 to 10 crores for every episode to host this show. Salman Khan is ready to earn crores even with Tiger Zinda Hai 2.
english summary
Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:34 [IST]
