Salman Khan Revealed He Was Unemployed After Maine Pyar Kiya Said All Credit Took Bhagyashree And Married – Bhagyashree ran away with all the credit

Salman Khan had told in ‘Aapki Adalat’ that he did not get any work for 4-5 months after ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’.

Bollywood’s famous actor Salman Khan made his debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Biwi Hoto Aisi’, but he got the most popularity from the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. In this film, Salman Khan was seen with actress Bhagyashree. The pair and chemistry of both were also well-liked in the film, as well as the film was also a huge hit at the box office. But after the film, Salman Khan was unemployed for a few months. For this he blamed actress Bhagyashree.

Salman Khan made this disclosure related to the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in ‘Aapki Adalat’. Talking about the film, Salman Khan had said, “I didn’t get any work for 4-5 months after ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. It seemed that whether she would get work or not, because Bhagyashree madam had decided at that time that she would no longer work in films. Will get married.”

Talking about Bhagyashree, Salman Khan had further said, “And they even went and got married. She also ran away with the entire credit that belongs to the film. It seemed to the industry that it was they who made the film work, I was just like that. Please tell that only 31 thousand rupees were being given to Salman Khan for the film, but later this money was increased to 75 thousand due to the hard work of the actor.

Salman Khan was not the first choice for Maine Pyaar Kiya. Before Salman Khan, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya wanted actor Piyush Mishra to play the role of ‘Prem’. However, he did not go to the audition. Piyush Mishra had said about this, “I don’t know why I didn’t go to audition for him.”

Piyush Mishra had further said in this regard, “Suraj Barjatya sir also called me. He wanted to launch me, in those days I looked good too. But I don’t know why I didn’t accept that offer. I am not an idiot who would let this opportunity pass. People say that I didn’t do films for my love of theatre, but it is not true. I should have done the film.”