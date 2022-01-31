Salman Khan reveals his relationship status to shehnaz gill in bigg boss grand finale

Shahnaz Gill, who reached the grand finale of Bigg Boss, had a lot of fun with Salman Khan. During this, he also got the truth of his relationship status out of Salman Khan’s mouth.

Tejashwi Prakash won the dazzling trophy in the grand finale of the television reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Along with this, high voltage entertainment was seen in the grand finale, but Shehnaaz Gill’s style is getting the most discussion. Many funny videos of Shahnaz Gill have come out from the grand finale, which are also becoming very viral on social media.

In the video, Shahnaz Gill is seen having a lot of fun with Salman Khan. This is the first time that Shahnaz Gill has appeared in this show without Siddharth Shukla. In such a situation, Shahnaz also paid tribute to Siddharth Shukla through his special performance.

During the grand finale, Shahnaz sometimes laughed with Salman Khan and sometimes appeared very emotional in memory of Siddharth. After seeing the condition of Shehnaaz, tears also came from Salman Khan’s eyes.

Along with this, a video has surfaced on social media, in this video Shahnaz Gill is seen having a lot of fun with Salman Khan. In the video, Salman Khan tells Shehnaaz which Kaif used to tell you yourself. On this, Shehnaz says in her own style, “I have now become Shehnaaz Gill of India because Katrina has become Katrina Kaif of Punjab, she has married Vicky Kaushal.”

Salman Khan lives on these things of Shahnaz, has married Vicky Kaushal, everyone is well-being, everyone is happy. On this, Shahnaz tells Salman, Sir, you just be happy. Everyone laughs at this style of Shahnaz, even Salman himself starts smiling.

Shahnaz further says that you look better single, stay single. Next to this, Salman says when I am single, I will feel better. On this, Shahnaz opens the pole of Salman Khan and says, “Good committed.”

This video of both is becoming very viral on social media. Shahnaz Gill arrived in the show to participate in a very beautiful style wearing a light peach color sari.