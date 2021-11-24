Salman khan rumoured girlfriend Iulia vantur video viral with selling girls

One of the close friends of Salman Khan also comes from Yulia Vantur. It has been said many times in media reports that Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are dating each other. However, no specific information has come on this yet. But because of this, Iulia Vantur gets caught by the camera. Amidst all this, a video of Iulia Vantur is becoming increasingly viral on social media, where Yulia Vantur was badly harassed by some girls.

In this video of Iulia Vantur, some girls are seen running after her car. This special video of Iulia Vantur has been posted by popular photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram, which is now in news along with the internet. In this video you will see that Iulia Vantur is sitting in the car and behind her many girls selling goods surround her, after which they start running behind the window of her car.

These tissue seller girls stand near the moving car and say that we have not found it. It becomes more difficult for Iulia Vantur when the girls parked near the window of the car do not allow Yulia’s car to move forward. These girls try to talk to Yulia by putting their hands inside the car.

Somehow Yulia drives her car forward. Iulia Vantur’s driver speedily drives the car forward. Meanwhile, once or twice the driver of Iulia Vantur has to stop the car. After watching this video, many users are surprised to see this action of the girls that how these girls try to ask for money by going near the moving vehicle.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 13:52 [IST]