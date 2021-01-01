salman khan: Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma movie antim song disruptor teaser video out video: Salman Khan-Ayush Sharma’s antim song teaser

The teaser video of the song from Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma’s movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ has been released. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. A new poster for the film was released on Tuesday. Now the producer of the film has released a teaser video of his first song ‘Vighnaharta Gaane’. In the teaser video, Salman is seen as a Sikh policeman while Ayush is seen dancing to a Ganpati Chaturthi song. As it is a festival song, the audience is expected to like this song very much. Sharing the teaser video on Twitter, Salman wrote, ‘Bappa Aa Rahe Hai Vighnaharta song will be released tomorrow.





As soon as Salman shared the teaser video of the song, it went viral on social media. Fans have also responded to this teaser video. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, ‘I am very excited to see Salman’s Punjabi look.’ At the same time, another fan wrote, ‘Very excited.’ A third fan commented and wrote, ‘You look so strong in the teaser.’

‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is a remake of the Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’. It was released in 2018 and became a box office hit. The energetic performance and songs in the film were well received by the audience. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman and AYUSH together for the first time in ‘Antim’.

