salman khan: Salman Khan will not be a part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year due to this reason

Even before the arrival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, there is a buzz all over the country. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will start from September 10 this year. But from the common man to the celebrities, they are preparing to welcome Ganpati in a special way in their homes. Like every year, this year too, the general public will be waiting for photos and videos of their favorite celebrity Ganesh Chaturthi. Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan’s Ganesh Chaturthi Pooja is in the news every year. On the one hand, Shilpa Shetty has brought an idol of Lord Ganesha to her house. At the same time, the big news about Salman Khan is that he will not be able to attend the Ganpati Utsav this time.

In fact, Salman is in Austria for the shooting of his film ‘Tiger 3’. According to media reports, like every year, this year too, Salman Khan’s family will install Ganpati at home for a day and a half, but Salman will not be a part of the puja. Because Salman is shooting the film under Bio Bubble.



Salman Khan is currently shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in Russia, Turkey and Austria. However, according to media reports, the shooting of Tiger 3 is going well and well. Apart from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Imran Hashmi will also be seen in the lead role in ‘Tiger 3’.