Salman Khan says My Fitness inspired by Dharmendra, He was at the Big Picture! Inspired by Dharmendra, Salman Khan made body, said this about fitness! show!

at 56 years old

Apart from this, the film’s lead actress Mahima Makwana was also involved. During this, Salman Khan said that at the age of 56, he has made such a body of his own, for this he works hard. Regarding Dharmendra, he said that.. “I have always followed Dharamji. He has this innocence on his face. He is a good looking man and has a good physique.”

tiger 3

During this, Salman Khan is promoting the last and apart from this, he is also in discussion about his upcoming film Tiger 3. The shooting of this film is going on continuously and the fans are waiting for it.

strong action

Let us tell you that in this film with Salman Khan, actress Katrina Kaif is going to be seen, who will be seen doing strong action.

nigtail roll

Apart from this, Emraan Hashmi is going to be seen in a negative role in the film. It is being said that this time the film is going to be very strong.

Released on 26th November

A lot of work has been done on its story. Talking about the last, it is releasing on 26 November. Salman Khan has been in news about this film for a long time.