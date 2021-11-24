Salman Khan says we want to cast Aayush Sharma much before Arpita Khan introduced him to us! Salman Khan wanted to cast Aayush Sharma even before Arpita joined

salman khan said

Salman Khan said that… “Earlier we were doing a film whose script is still with me. I didn’t fit in at that age so we were looking for a guy who could fit in the character. The title of this movie was ‘My Punjabi Nigga.’

Sohail came to me regarding this and said that we are looking for a boy who can do this film. After this Sohail told that he saw a boy in Gold Gym and that boy would be absolutely fit for this film.

When I signed him, Sohail told that he is quite regular but he is not coming to the gym for 2 days. is going to match.

This man was standing in front of me and my father. Arpita then told Papa that ‘I want to marry him’. Papa asked if both of them are clear then both said yes

Then Sohail gently told me in the ear that this is the same guy he saw at the gym for my Punjabi nigga.

Then I told Sohail that I would make him do a film for free. Actually, Aayush was the same guy we wanted to sign the film.” Salman Khan’s disclosure is being well-liked and fans are sharing this story.