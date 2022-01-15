Salman Khan scolded Contestant Tejashwi Prakash for calling Bigg Boss biased said jis thali mein khaate hain usi mein

Just lately, the promo video of ‘Bigg Boss-15’ Weekend Ka Vaar has surfaced. On this video, Salman Khan is seen asking Tejashwi Prakash to cease taking part in the sympathy card.

The finale of ‘Bigg Boss-15’ is getting nearer. Contestants are seen doing all the pieces attainable to make him win. In each episode of the present, the contestants are seen preventing with one another. On the similar time, this week in the home of ‘Bigg Boss-15’, Tejashwi Prakash protested in opposition to Shamita Shetty downgrading him from VIP standing throughout a process. Together with this, he talked about making lewd feedback about her to taking the present in favor of Shamita.

In the meantime, a promo video of Weekend Ka Vaar has surfaced. Within the video, host Salman Khan is seen very indignant with this habits of Tejashwi. Additionally within the video, Salman is seen reprimanding Tejashwi Prakash fiercely.

Within the promo of this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman might be seen reprimanding Tejashwi for exhibiting disrespect in the direction of the present. Within the video, Salman is seen asking him why he feels that the entire world is in opposition to him. He additional said, ‘You retain cursing the channel. Someone makes a gap within the plate the place you eat.

On the similar time, as quickly as Tejashwi begins attempting to elucidate his aspect, Salman shuts him up and says ‘shut up’. Within the video, Salman additional said that you don’t even care about your boyfriend Karan Kundra, who’s with you at dwelling. Why are you taking part in sympathi playing cards?

Responding to Salman Khan, Tejashwi says that he doesn’t need sympathi. However Salman doesn’t agree together with his phrases and he loses himself. After which Salman calls Tejashwi a ‘shut up’. It’s clear from this promo video that Tejashwi’s class goes to be held within the subsequent episode.

Shamita downgraded you, huge deal, take it sportingly ya teja, what all are u saying???? Not cool ?? after which u cry n say sab mere in opposition to hai… — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 13, 2022

Allow us to let you know that it isn’t solely Salman Khan who’s upset with Tejashwi Prakash. Earlier, former Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi and Gauahar Khan had additionally tweeted calling their habits incorrect. Kamya wrote in her tweet, ‘Shamita downgraded you, take it as a sport, Teja, what are you saying? Then later you’ll cry and say everyone seems to be in opposition to me.

Alternatively Gauahar Khan additionally slammed Tejashwi for abusing Shamita Shetty and tweeted, ‘Viewers can clearly see, Shamita just isn’t going to die, to befriend anybody. Actually everybody is knowing, Tejashwi is claiming that Bigg Boss is favoring Shamita. It’s disappointing to not be secure in a process, however it’s extra irritating than to expel a lot poison. Present Teja a very good gentle’.