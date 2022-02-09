Salman Khan shared a selfie while resting on his mother’s lap, users started commenting like this

Superstar Salman Khan loves his family very much. The whole family still lives under one roof. Salman is seen spending quality time with his family as soon as he gets time from films and shooting. Now Salman has shared a very cute picture with fans on Instagram.

In this picture that surfaced, Salman Khan is seen resting in his mother’s lap and taking a selfie. This picture of Salman is so cute that every fan of him is liking it. Along with this, fans are also commenting in the comment box.

In the photo, Salman Khan is wearing a green T-shirt, while Salma is wearing a blue and white kurta and she is seen sitting on the bed smiling at the camera. Salman wrote in the caption of the photo, ‘Mother’s lap…Jannat.

Fans are showering a lot of love on the picture and making emojis fiercely in the comment section. Please tell that Salman Khan is the son of Salim and Salma. Salim Khan has done two marriages. First marriage to Salma Khan and second marriage to Helen. Salim Khan married Helen in 1981.

In an interview to Filmfare in 1990, Salman Khan said that his mother is the best blessing he has, although Helen took some time to accept. However, the bitterness ended and Salman accepted her with time. In the same interview, Salman had called his family a ‘closed fist’.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3′ these days. Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is the next installment in the espionage action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of agents Tiger and Zoya. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will also star Emraan Hashmi as a lead actor. On his 56th birthday, Salman had said that Tiger will release by December 3, 2022.

The post Salman Khan shared a selfie while relaxing on his mother’s lap, users started commenting like this appeared first on Jansatta.



