Entertainment

Salman Khan shared a selfie while resting on his mother’s lap, users started commenting like this

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Salman Khan shared a selfie while resting on his mother’s lap, users started commenting like this
Written by admin
Salman Khan shared a selfie while resting on his mother’s lap, users started commenting like this

Salman Khan shared a selfie while resting on his mother’s lap, users started commenting like this

Salman Khan shared a selfie while resting on his mother’s lap, users started commenting like this

Superstar Salman Khan loves his family very much. The whole family still lives under one roof. Salman is seen spending quality time with his family as soon as he gets time from films and shooting. Now Salman has shared a very cute picture with fans on Instagram.

In this picture that surfaced, Salman Khan is seen resting in his mother’s lap and taking a selfie. This picture of Salman is so cute that every fan of him is liking it. Along with this, fans are also commenting in the comment box.

In the photo, Salman Khan is wearing a green T-shirt, while Salma is wearing a blue and white kurta and she is seen sitting on the bed smiling at the camera. Salman wrote in the caption of the photo, ‘Mother’s lap…Jannat.

Fans are showering a lot of love on the picture and making emojis fiercely in the comment section. Please tell that Salman Khan is the son of Salim and Salma. Salim Khan has done two marriages. First marriage to Salma Khan and second marriage to Helen. Salim Khan married Helen in 1981.

Also Read
When Salman Khan had agreed to get married temporarily, he had said this big thing on marriage

In an interview to Filmfare in 1990, Salman Khan said that his mother is the best blessing he has, although Helen took some time to accept. However, the bitterness ended and Salman accepted her with time. In the same interview, Salman had called his family a ‘closed fist’.

READ Also  Ghoonghat Me Ghotala 2, First Look: This avatar of Nirhua's brother will remind of 'Kanchana', first look of Pravesh Lal Yadav's 'Ghunghat Mein Scam 2' released First look of 'Ghunghat Mein Scam 2' out

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3′ these days. Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 is the next installment in the espionage action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of agents Tiger and Zoya. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film will also star Emraan Hashmi as a lead actor. On his 56th birthday, Salman had said that Tiger will release by December 3, 2022.

The post Salman Khan shared a selfie while relaxing on his mother’s lap, users started commenting like this appeared first on Jansatta.


#Salman #Khan #shared #selfie #resting #mothers #lap #users #started #commenting

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  India's Cricket World Cup win in '83' on screen

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment