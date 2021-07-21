Salman Khan Shares First Promo Video of Bigg Boss Season 15 OTT on The Occasion of Eid 2021 | BIGG BOSS 15: Salman Khan shares the first promo video of the show, has given many big hints

New Delhi: Fans are very excited for Bigg Boss season 15, the biggest reality TV show of the small screen. On the special occasion of Eid, superstar Salman Khan has shared the first promo video of the show giving Eid to his fans. In the video, Salman Khan is seen hosting in the same chatty style.

Salman confused the fans

In the promo video, Salman Khan has also given many hints to the fans, but at the same time, some of his things have also confused people. Actually, Salman Khan has said in the promo video that this season will be such that it will be banned on TV. This first promo video of Bigg Boss shared by Salman Khan is becoming fiercely viral.

Show will be banned on TV

In the video, Salman Khan said, ‘This time the Big Boss is so crazy, so over the top, it will be banned on TV.’ After this a voice over comes from behind in which it is told that enjoy Bigg Boss for the first time with Voot on OTT. Its broadcast will be started on OTT 6 weeks before TV. Apparently the makers are trying to promote the application through the show.

Salman will host on TV

Further in the video, Salman Khan said, ‘I will host on TV. In boots, in suits, so that before you look at Voot.’ That is, one thing is clear from this that it cannot be called OTT debut of Salman Khan. That is, Salman Khan will not be seen hosting this show on OTT. But it is clear that the show will start on OTT only.

