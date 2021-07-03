Salman Khan Shera To Deepika Padukone Know About Celeb Bodygaurd

New Delhi. There are many stars in Bollywood who keep bodyguards for their security. Most of the stars go to public events, bodyguards are provided to them by the organizers. There are some celebs who keep their security in every event. Some keep bodyguards on pay. The first name of these comes of Salman Khan. Apart from them, top female stars from Deepika Padukone to Anushka also keep bodyguards.

Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard Jalal

The name of Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard is Jalal. Jalal’s job is to save Deepika from the unwanted behavior of the fans and take them to their destination safely. Many times it is seen that the fans come down on push and force to reach their favorite star. In such an environment, bodyguards are hired for the security of the artists. Jalal, who has been in Deepika’s security for many years, accompanies the actress in outdoor shoots and public events.

Salary- Jalal, who protects the actress, also gives a huge salary. Jalal’s salary is Rs 80 lakh annually.

Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard Sonu

These days actress Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard Sonu remains in the discussion. Sonu lives with Anushka Sharma all the time. By the way, Sonu’s full name is Prakash Singh. But Anushka affectionately calls him Sonu. It also takes full care of the safety of Virat Kohli. Ever since Anushka got married to Virat. Since then he lives like a shadow with both of them.

Salary-

Sonu’s annual income is 1.2 crore fees i.e. Anushka gives Rs 10 lakh salary to Sonu every month.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera

In today’s time everyone recognizes the bodyguard Shera, who always stands like a shadow with Bollywood actor Salman Khan. This man of tall stature may be Salman Khan’s bodyguard, but he himself is no less than a celebrity. If you know his annual earnings, then you will be surprised.

Salary-

Shera earns around Rs 15 lakh every month for giving security to Salman Khan. That means 2 crore rupees annually.

Aamir Khan’s bodyguard Yuvraj

Actor Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, is named Yuvraj Ghorpade. With Aamir Khan, he lives like a shadow every moment, his eyes are all around and every danger that comes on Aamir Khan in advance.

Salary-

For this work, Aamir Khan gives him an annual salary of two crores, which is equal to the salary of Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera.

Shahrukh Khan’s bodyguard Ravi Singh

The name of Shahrukh Khan’s bodyguard is Ravi Singh. Who is playing Shahrukh’s side for the last 9 years. On the other hand, if we talk about Ravi’s salary (Shah Rukh Khan bodyguard salary), then you will be surprised to know.

Salary- Ravi’s annual salary is Rs 2.7 crore which is given to him by Shahrukh. This salary is more than Salman Khan Bodyguard Shera salary. Salman Khan pays around 2 crores annually to Shera.

amitabh bachchan bodyguard

Jitendra Shinde, the bodyguard of Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan, is seen with him on every event, set. And protect Amitabh with his close eye.

Salary-

The annual income of Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard is 1.2 crore fees i.e. Amitabh gives 10 lakh rupees salary to Jitendra Shinde every month.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor who does the maximum number of films in a year, due to which he is considered one of the most successful actresses of the industry. Akshay Kumar is a multitalented actor who can do action, drama, comedy all types of films. Most of his films are superhit and the same fans like his acting and style very much.

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard, the name of his bodyguard is Shreyas Thele, who always stays with Akshay Kumar like a shadow, Akshay Kumar considers him not a bodyguard but a very good friend and he along with Akshay is his family. also protect

Salary-

Like other celebs, Akshay Kumar also pays his bodyguard Shreya a salary of Rs 10 lakh every month and thus Shreyas’s annual income is around Rs 1.2 crore.