Salman Khan Shoot Scene With Aishwarya Rai In Devdas Movie

New Delhi. The stories of Bollywood actor Salman Khan and actress Aishwarya Rai’s love story are not hidden from anyone. Even today, there are many such stories that the fans of Salman and Aishwarya are surprised to know. The love story of both of them started from the sets of the film Dil De Chuke Sanam. There was a lot of love between both of them. Often the couple was spotted together. Many stories were published in the media about Salman and Aishwarya. Salman Khan’s craze for Aishwarya is not hidden from anyone. Today we are going to tell you a similar anecdote about Salman and Aishwarya. Knowing which you will understand how much Salman loved Ash.

Salman Khan used to reach the shooting sets with Aishwarya Rai

Actually, this thing is from the film ‘Devdas’. The film Devdas was being made by famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actors in the film were Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai. Where Salman used to reach him on the set. Writer Anupama Chopra has also mentioned this in her book King of Bollywood: Shahrukh Khan and the Seductive World of Cinema. In this book, Anupama has also told an anecdote about Salman and Aishwarya.

Salman Khan took out a thorn from Aishwarya’s leg

Salman Khan had reached during the shooting of the film ‘Devdas’. Where he took out a thorn from Aishwarya Rai’s leg. Actually, it happened that a romantic scene was being filmed between Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya. In which Shahrukh has to remove the thorn from Aishwarya’s leg. Then Salman comes in the middle of the scene and tells the makers that he has to watch the shooting of the film.

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan came to know about this, they called Salman Khan to watch the shooting. Then Salman Khan was shown in front of everyone on the set doing the scene of removing a thorn from Aishwarya’s leg.

Salman and Aishwarya’s relationship broke after the film

Let us tell you that the film Devdas was released in the year 2012. In which the pairing of Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai was very much liked. The film was a blockbuster hit. At the same time, after a few years, due to some tension, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai broke up. The fans of both were very upset and shocked by this news.