Salman Khan showed strong body, Rakhi Sawant compared with this Hollywood actor! Salman Khan again showed a strong body, Rakhi Sawant compared this Hollywood actor!

News oi-Salman Khan

Salman Khan is not a name but a brand on the basis of which films explode at the box office. He looks at everything from a different perspective, be it his choice of films, or his performances, his singing or even his social media posts- Salman makes it a different one. We are talking about this because at this time a post has come out of Salman Khan, the kind of body he has shown is quite shocking.

Salman Khan has posted a shirtless picture on his Instagram, where he is flaunting his toned and fabulous physique. There is a mysterious aura around the picture.

Captioning it, he wrote, “Green leaves matter!” As soon as this picture comes in front, it is becoming increasingly viral and people are constantly commenting on it. But Rakhi Sawant has said something which is going on in the discussion.

Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Wow brother Arnold”, everyone knows how much Rakhi Sawant likes Salman Khan. On the workfront, Salman Khan is currently in discussion about many films and shooting for his film Tiger 3. I want to complete it as soon as possible.

Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are going to be seen with him in this film. Apart from this, he is going to play a great role in Chiranjeevi’s film Godfather but it will be a cameo. Let us tell you that Salman Khan will also do a cameo in Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathan.

