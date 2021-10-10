Salman Khan singing Manike Maghe Hithe: Salman Khan tried to sing Manika Maghe Hithe, he was struggling with Yohani in pronunciation: Salman Khan also sang ‘Manike Maghe Hithe’, singer Yohani laughed at the words.
In this video, singer Yohani is once again seen playing the magic of her viral song ‘Manike Maazhe Hithe’ on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. When Salman Khan tries to sing this song with him, a lot of fun is captured on camera.
In fact, Salman Khan himself seems to be changing the lyrics of the song, which makes singer Yohani laugh.
Johanna is a fan of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and recently shared some photos with her. Yohani started his career as a YouTuber in 2016. Soon people started liking his songs and raps. Yohani has now been dubbed the ‘Rap Princess’ in Sri Lanka.
#Salman #Khan #singing #Manike #Maghe #Hithe #Salman #Khan #sing #Manika #Maghe #Hithe #struggling #Yohani #pronunciation #Salman #Khan #sang #Manike #Maghe #Hithe #singer #Yohani #laughed #words
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.