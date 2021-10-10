Salman Khan singing Manike Maghe Hithe: Salman Khan tried to sing Manika Maghe Hithe, he was struggling with Yohani in pronunciation: Salman Khan also sang ‘Manike Maghe Hithe’, singer Yohani laughed at the words.

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka de Silva, who recently made a splash on social media with her song ‘Manike Maazhe Hithe’, reached the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ weekend. In this episode, Salman Khan tried to sing ‘Manike Maghe Hithe’ with the singer in his sweet voice, a funny video of which has been shared on the channel’s Instagram handle.In this video, singer Yohani is once again seen playing the magic of her viral song ‘Manike Maazhe Hithe’ on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. When Salman Khan tries to sing this song with him, a lot of fun is captured on camera.



In fact, Salman Khan himself seems to be changing the lyrics of the song, which makes singer Yohani laugh.

Johanna is a fan of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and recently shared some photos with her. Yohani started his career as a YouTuber in 2016. Soon people started liking his songs and raps. Yohani has now been dubbed the ‘Rap Princess’ in Sri Lanka.