Salman Khan Sister in Law Giorgia Andriani to Appear in shreyas talpade Comedy Movie | Salman Khan’s sister-in-law Giorgia Andriani shared a funny video, will be seen in this film

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan may be single yet, but his brother Arbaaz may soon tie the knot for the second time. Arbaaz has been in a relationship with model Giorgia Andriani for a long time and the two have also appeared together several times at Salman Khan’s family events. Apart from personal life, Georgia’s professional life is also slowly progressing.

Shreyas-Georgia seen together

Georgia Andriani will soon be seen working with actor Shreyas Talpade in the film ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’. The shooting of the film has started and in the meantime a video of both of them has also surfaced on social media in which both the actors are seen clap together. Both are seen having a lot of fun in this video.

was shown in the music video

Let us tell you that Giorgia Andriani is an Italian model turned actress. Giorgia Andriani stunned everyone with her amazing performance in her recent musical video ‘Little Star’ opposite Shehbaz Badesha. Now Giorgia Andriani is all set to make her mark in Bollywood with ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’ directed by Ashish Kumar Dubey and Veer Mahajan.

Shreyas’s casting was already decided?

‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’ is a comedy film. The shooting of the film has started from July 26 and is being produced under the labels of ‘Mad Films Entertainment’ and Anjum Rizvi Film Company (ARFC). The film’s director, writer, producer Ashish Kumar has written many films like ‘Fun in Goa’, ‘100 Gram Zindagi’. He said, “When I was writing the script, I thought of actors like Shreyas Talpade.’

