Salman Khan skips his cameo for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha | Salman Khan dropped the cameo of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

13 seconds ago
Salman Khan’s Prem Avatar started with Rajshri Productions. In 1989, Salman Khan entered the film industry with the same name and character in Sooraj Barjatya’s Naam Diya Prem Aur Maine Pyaar Kiya. In this film, Salman Khan was supported by Bhagyashree in the role of Suman.

After this, Salman Khan changed his screen name to Prem with the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. This film was also directed by Sooraj Barjatya. In this film, Madhuri Dixit had supported Salman Khan in the role of Nisha.

The Govinda and Anil Kapoor starrer saw Salman Khan in a cameo who eventually married Juhi Chawla. During the shooting of this film, there was such a misunderstanding between Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla that both of them did not work with each other throughout their careers.

We will not forget our immortal love, but if we do not remind us, what will we remember this devil’s love?

Salman Khan burst out laughing with this film. Is it nine to twelve? Apart from Raja, Salman Khan had another character – Prem.

Salman Khan’s screen name Prem had become so famous that Salman Khan was also seen doing a cameo with the same name in the film Kewal Tum.

One housewife and one outsider. love in the middle But you would never have been angry with him! Maybe only David Dhawan could have done this.

This love is our favorite. It is a different matter that this film gave him the sorrow of a lifetime….Blackbuck hunting case!

Now who knew that both the brothers loved each other so much. Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan appeared in a love triangle with Karisma Kapoor in this film.

In this film, Salman Khan says that he is in love so many times that don’t ask!

Love Guru Salman Khan. By the way, as cool as they are in this film, they are in reality as well, that is for sure.

In this film, Salman Khan became Govinda’s love guru and he was helping Govinda to woo Katrina Kaif!

Sorry….we couldn’t see this. We don’t know anything about this movie except that his name was Prem!

Can you count how many have happened so far… Yes, Salman Khan has become love for the entire fourteen times! Ready was a comedy film in which Asin supported Salman Khan.

Salman Khan was last seen in the role of Prem in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Now in Lal Singh Chaddha, he was going to play the role of Prem for the 16th time in his career. Therefore, now the fans are very disappointed with the cancellation of Salman Khan’s cameo. Laal Singh Chaddha is releasing on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan.

