Salman Khan speaks on his stardom and young Superstars! Salman Khan’s big statement about young stars and stardom, fans will be happy!

What did Salman Khan say next?

This statement of Salman Khan is in discussion. Apart from this, he said that.. “I am also hearing this, ‘The era of ki star will end’. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, that this is the last generation. But we can easily pass our stardom to the younger generation. We will not let them take it. We will not hand it over to them. ‘Work hard brother, if you are working hard in fifty plus, then you should also work hard.’

Known for impetuosity

Salman Khan is known for his outspokenness and it is seen that he does not meet anyone very easily. Recently something seems to be happening that has never happened before.

seen with salman khan

Many such people were seen with Salman Khan, about whom there were reports that they do not get along with Salman Khan. One name in this list is also of John Abraham.

busy with the last

Let us tell you that Salman Khan is currently busy with his film, which is releasing on 26th November. Apart from this, he is going to be seen in Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Bhaijaan.

Became a part of Radhe

The last time he became a part of Radhe and this action film exploded by releasing on OTT.