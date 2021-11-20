Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ will see a big change after Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal? Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ will see a big change after Katrina Kaif’s wedding?

Tiger 3’s credits and creative team will have to work

If that happens then the credits and creative team of the upcoming Tiger 3 will have to work and change the name of Katrina Kaif everywhere. According to the report of BollywoodLife, Salman Khan has stopped the shooting of Tiger 3 at this time and he is giving time to Katrina Kaif for marriage.

the rituals begin

According to India Today, the wedding rituals have also started and Katrina Kaif is doing this work at her friend’s place. There is constant discussion of marriage but no one has said anything officially.

workfront

Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Sooryavanshi and she has done a great job with Akshay Kumar. On the work front, she will be a part of Tiger 3 which will release after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

has earned a name

Katrina Kaif has earned her big name in this industry. Katrina Kaif’s name is also associated with many stars including superstar Salman Khan himself.

Katrina Kaif’s name added

Apart from this, the name of Katrina Kaif is also associated with Ranbir Kapoor but there was a breakup. Superstar Salman Khan is one of those stars who have been in news with many actresses.