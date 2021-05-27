Salman Khan sued Kamaal R Khan over 'defamatory allegations,' not Radhe review, says actor's lawyer

By | May 27, 2021
A day after Salman Khan filed a factual grievance in opposition to Kamaal R Khan, the Radhe large title’s factual group has issued an announcement clarifying their stance on the an identical.

The assertion, issued in response to Kamaal R Khan, refutes the clarify that the grievance was filed over his consider of Salman’s most trendy movie, Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai. 

“The swimsuit has been filed because the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, together with that Salman Khan is depraved, that he and his impress Being Human is all in favour of fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Motion pictures are dacoits,” reads the assertion.

It goes on to clarify that Kamaal R Khan has been “spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming” Salman Khan “repeatedly over various months,” in a snort to draw consideration to himself.

In the midst of the court docket listening to, Kamaal R Khan’s legal professional said he obtained’t put up one factor defamatory in opposition to the actor till the following listening to.

Kamaal R Khan had tweeted on 26 May per probability properly additionally that he studies motion pictures “for enjoyable,” together with he obtained’t be reviewing any assorted motion pictures of the actor henceforth. He has additionally tweeted the following date of the listening to is on 7 June.

Check out the tweets right here

