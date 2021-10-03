Salman Khan supports Shah Rukh Khan: Salman Khan has also come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan.
Pooja Bhatt wrote on her Twitter handle, ‘Shahrukh Khan, I am standing behind you. You do not have the permission required to post. This time will also pass. At the same time, Suchitra Krishnamurthy wrote on her Twitter handle, “Do those who are targeting Bollywood remember the raids made by the NCB on the cast of the film?” Yes, nothing was found. Nothing has been proven. Bollywood has been made a spectacle. This is the price of being famous.
On Aryan Khan’s point, Sunil Shetty said, “A lot of people are arrested whenever there is a raid. We assume that the children have consumed or done something. All I want to say is that the process is going on, let that child breathe.” When there is something related to Bollywood, the whole media starts reacting from every angle and assumes that everyone is like that. I think the child should be given a chance and the real report should come out. Is. ‘
