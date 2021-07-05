Salman Khan Talked About Anil Kapoor Underwear In Front Of Cameras | When Salman Khan started talking about Anil Kapoor’s underwear in front of everyone, the actor turned red with shame

New Delhi: Bollywood’s Dabang Khan i.e. Salman Khan tells everything when he comes to open someone’s pole. Someone comes in front of him and he cannot live without telling his secret. The extent was reached when Salman started speaking about Anil Kapoor’s underwear in front of the camera.

Salman’s disclosure

Salman Khan has been entertaining people in the entertainment world for many years, he has also worked with many actors, so he must also know their secrets. But once Salman had revealed such a secret of Anil Kapoor, hearing which the actor himself became watery.

‘Love of walking in underwear’

Anil Kapoor was in Big Boss for the promotion of his film ‘Pagalpanti’. During this he encountered Salman Khan and Salman told that Anil Kapoor is very fond of walking in underwear. Anil Kapoor is also shocked to hear this.

Anil Kapoor blushed

Telling the anecdote, Salman Khan said that we were shooting a film and he bought a new underwear. Anil Kapoor mistook it for a swimming trunk. Hearing this disclosure of Salman, Anil Kapoor becomes watery and says that talking about my underwear in front of everyone like this, it is not a good thing.

