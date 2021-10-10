Salman Khan teases Ishaan Sehgal Misha Iyer: Bigg Boss 15 Salman Khan teases Ishaan Sehgal and Misha Iyer

The romance that takes place in the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ often catches people’s attention. The audience has so far witnessed the beginning of many relationships and breakups inside the house. However, it seems that the issue of ‘love is in the air’ has been around since the first week.

Actually, here we are talking about Ishaan Sehgal and Misha Iyer. The couple’s love affair has been in the news for the past few days and it seems that Salman Khan has also noticed their ‘love’.



Misha accepted Ishaan’s offer

In the first episode of ‘Weekend Ka War’, the couple took their relationship a step further and Ishaan proposed to Misha for a date. At first Misha was unhappy but later she accepted Ishaan’s offer and said ‘yes’.

Kiss on Ishaan’s forehead

Before Salman’s entry, Ishaan and Misha were sitting in the garden where Ishaan expressed his feelings. He said, ‘I really like you. I want to ask you something. ‘ Misha was a little surprised and said, ‘You can’t ask that.’ Ishaan later said he did not reject his offer. Without wasting much time, Misha said, ‘You only say that I am yours, so I have no right to say’ no ‘. She also kisses Ishaan on the forehead.

Salman teases the couple

Later, while talking about this romance, Salman teased both of them. He said he has seen many stages of the relationship while hosting the show but things have never happened so fast between the two of you. Salman said, ‘I have never seen anything like this.’ Salman also discussed Ishaan and Misha’s relationship with Rakhi Sawant. He called it the ‘fastest romance’ of the Bigg Boss house.