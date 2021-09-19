Salman Khan to be paid Rs 350 crore: Salman Khan to be paid Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks of Bigg Boss 15 hosting: Salman Khan to pay exorbitant fees for ‘Bigg Boss 15’

The church is very fast about Salman Khan’s exorbitant fee for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. With the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, fans are now waiting for the show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ hosted by Salman Khan. It is reported that Salman will charge a hefty fee of Rs 350 for the next season of ‘Bigg Boss’. However, there is no confirmation from the show producers or Salman himself.

As the host of ‘Bigg Boss’, Salman Khan is the favorite face of the audience and the actor knows this very well. Even in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the audience wanted Salman as the host. After seeing Karan Johar as the host in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, many fans expressed their frustration on social media.



The promo video of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has been circulating on the internet for some time now. Now it is rumored that Salman Khan will charge Rs 350 crore instead of Rs 100-200 crore for just 14 episodes of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Salman Khan has been hosting all the seasons of this show since ‘Bigg Boss 4’ and that is why this connection is so special. In the show, having fun with family members, pulling legs, slapping them for mistakes, praising performance, Salman is well aware of every pulse in these cases.



However, many fans have been surprised to hear Salman’s fee. There is a question in people’s minds that when Salman is charging so much fee, what will be the budget of the show? One person wrote – this is called a unique distribution of income, you are paid to shout on the screen, what could be better than this.