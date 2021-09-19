Salman Khan to be paid Rs 350 crore: Salman Khan to be paid Rs 350 crore for 14 weeks of Bigg Boss 15 hosting: Salman Khan to pay exorbitant fees for ‘Bigg Boss 15’
The promo video of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has been circulating on the internet for some time now. Now it is rumored that Salman Khan will charge Rs 350 crore instead of Rs 100-200 crore for just 14 episodes of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.
Salman Khan has been hosting all the seasons of this show since ‘Bigg Boss 4’ and that is why this connection is so special. In the show, having fun with family members, pulling legs, slapping them for mistakes, praising performance, Salman is well aware of every pulse in these cases.
However, many fans have been surprised to hear Salman’s fee. There is a question in people’s minds that when Salman is charging so much fee, what will be the budget of the show? One person wrote – this is called a unique distribution of income, you are paid to shout on the screen, what could be better than this.
