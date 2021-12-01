Salman Khan to play as Detective Ravindra Kaushik? He was known as Black Tiger! Salman Khan to play the strong character of Detective Ravindra Kaushik?

playing the role of a detective

However, this will not be the first time that he is playing the role of a detective. He was also in the role of RAW agent in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. But Salman Khan is going to play a real life character for the first time. This is the reason why the fans of Salman Khan are very excited.

Will be set in the era of the 80s

The story of the film is being discussed that the film will reportedly be set in the era of 70s and 80s and will be a theatrical thriller. Talking about Rabindra, he is also known as Black Tiger.

RAW recognized them

He loved performing in theater and on stage, due to which RAW recognized him and used his talent for the country. From 1979 to 1983, he gave important information to the Indian Defense Forces, which helped him a lot.

workfront

On the work front, Salman Khan is very busy with films like Tiger 3, Kick 2, etc. Recently, Salman Khan also admitted that he will soon be seen with Sooraj Barjatya.

many big bangs

It is certain that Salman Khan will do many big bangs one after the other. At present, he is promoting in many cities for the last.