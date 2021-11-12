Salman Khan to star in remake of this superhit film of 1989, Tridev! Here’s what the director has to say | Salman Khan to play Sunny Deol’s character in the remake of this 1989 superhit film? The director revealed

Tridev Remake

Talking about the remake of Tridev, the director said, “To be honest, I really don’t like remaking my films, I am also against using my old songs in my new films and I told this to Salman. Told and he agreed to it. I told him about the new script and he was very excited about it too. Hope we work on it soon.”

completely new film

The director told that he will take only Tridev title for his film.. while the script of the film is going to be completely new. It will be a thriller film… in which Salman Khan is almost final.

1989’s Tridev

The 1989 action-thriller film Tridev starred Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam and Sangeeta Bijlani in the lead roles. It was the third highest grossing film of that year.

Will Salman play Sunny Deol’s character?

The filmmaker said that the story and characters of the film will be completely new. In such a situation, Salman will not have to fit in any old character. A completely new script has been prepared for him.