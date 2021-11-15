Salman Khan wanted to marry Juhi Chawla, suddenly reached the actress’s house, this happened next

Salman Khan had told during an interview that he wanted to marry Juhi Chawla and he had also asked the actress’s father for her hand.

Superstar Salman Khan recently shared the transformation of Aayush Sharma in ‘Antilim: The Final Truth’ on his Instagram. Right now he is giving full time to this project. On many special occasions, Salman Khan is asked a question that when will he get married? In such a situation, an old interview of Salman is becoming increasingly viral. In this interview, he says something about Juhi Chawla which is now being shared by his fans.

Host asks Salman, ‘Tell me about Juhi Chawla?’ Salman says, ‘Juhi is very sweet. I even once asked Juhi Chawla’s father that he would allow his daughter to marry me. He flatly refused it and turned down my offer. Now why he did this is not known, but now he said this and he is too big for me, so I thought he must have done right.

Why not a film with Salman? In an interview, Juhi Chawla was asked, ‘You haven’t done any show for a very long time. Haven’t even done any film. If you will do a film or a show, when will you do it?’ In response, Juhi had said, ‘I did a show with him a few years back, but have never worked with him in a film. Now Salman will have to ask once if he has any annoyance with me. Because I want him to work with me.

Salman’s father Salim Khan had told, ‘It is not that marriage is not coming for my son. If we do films together, then many come close to the actress, but Salman is such an actor who loves or likes the girl for some time. When he talks about marrying her, he starts finding his mother in that girl. Now it may not even be possible that he starts seeing Salma in every girl. Somewhere there is such difficulty, then there is also the hope of marriage, it slowly ends.