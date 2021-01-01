Salman Khan wanted to see ‘Sher Shah’, not actor Siddharth Malhotra

On the occasion of India’s 35th Independence Day, a film starring ‘()’ () was released. I really like this biopic of Paramvir Chakra winner, the hero of Kargil war. Siddharth Malhotra’s performance in this film is also being appreciated. However, very few people know that Siddharth wanted some other actor, not Malhotra, for the role of ‘Sher Shah’. The producer of the film Shabbir Boxwala has said that when the script of the film was being written, Salman Khan also wanted to produce the film. Although at that time Salman Khan wanted to make his film debut with his brother-in-law (). However, this could not happen because when the rights of the film were being taken away from the family of Captain Vikram Batra, the name of Siddharth Malhotra was fixed. Salman Khan also understood this and along with this Ayush Sharma also understood that it can be very difficult for him to do a double role in his debut film. It took 5 years to make this film but now after watching the film everyone is satisfied. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film stars Kiara Advani in the lead role along with Siddharth Malhotra.