Salman Khan Was Afraid Of Doing Films With Govinda For 17 Years

New Delhi. Every star in the Bollywood film industry is recognized for his acting. On the basis of which he creates his own identity. And in the same way, in the films of the 80s, Govinda’s name was also counted in the list of a big star. Every one of his movies was a hit and earned a lot. And in front of his acting, good artists could not stand in front of him, which includes the name of today’s Dabangg Salman Khan.

Read More:-Birthday Special: After the death of Smita Patil, Raj Babbar increased his closeness with Rekha, received threats

Seeing the growing success of Govinda, Salman Khan was very scared to work with him. And his fear remained like this for about 17 years. This was disclosed by Salman Khan himself in an interview during the release of the film Partner. In which Salman had told that he is very scared to work with Govinda.

Govinda believed that when two stars work together, then there are levels in which there is competition and when there is a difference of work between the two, then the person in front has to experience fear in working with him. looks like. That’s why in the first 17 years of his career, he was very scared to come on screen with Govinda.

Read More:- Why Ayushmann Khurrana uses Double N and Double R in his name, told the secret related to it

Govinda and Salman are also very good friends. Salman had a hand in bringing Govinda back in Bollywood. After the film Partner, both were also seen in Hero Salaam-e-Ishq. After which Govinda got another film in which he refused to work.