Salman Khan was helping his mother: Watch the video of Salman Khan helping his mother Salma while climbing the stairs:

Salman Khan is one of those stars who takes great care of his parents. An old video of Salman Khan helping his mother Salma while climbing stairs has once again come under discussion, in which he is seen holding his mother and climbing the stairs.

However, the video, which went viral on social media, is said to be about Salman going up the steps of the temple to his mother. We will tell you that this video is from the time when he was shooting his film ‘Bharat’ in Malta in 2018. Salman Khan had gone with his mother during the shooting of his film.





Salman Khan himself shared the video and wrote in the caption, ‘Yeh Bandhan To Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai’. Salman’s fans loved his mother’s care and people were showering love on his video. Once again this video is touching the hearts of the fans.

Meanwhile, another video of Salman Khan was spotted on social media, in which he is seen holding his mother’s hand and crossing the road. No matter how busy Salman Khan is with his work, he always spends time with his family.



Recently, in a conversation with Navbharat Times, Arbaaz Khan Khan had said, ‘My mother is still sitting at the window waiting for Salman. Salman lives on the ground floor and she lives on the first floor. When he goes to shoot, it takes him 2-3 o’clock at night to come back.

He had said, ‘Then the mother is worried that the boy has not come, he has eaten or not? Salman is still a bachelor, isn’t he? He may have girlfriends in the world, but for a mother she is just her child. Even after seeing so much success, does the mother still worry about whether her sleep is complete or not? What will happen to him? Salman is over fifty, but his mother still thinks about him.

Arbaaz attributed this family bond to his father and said, ‘He has kept us all connected. He has always guided us through our experience. Then our father’s children and family were such that we were all tied to each other. All parents want their children to live together, but how many can actually live together. We all love each other so much. ‘