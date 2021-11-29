Salman Khan was scared while playing his character in ‘Antim’, himself made such a big disclosure! Salman Khan was scared to play his character in ‘Antim’

salman khan said

I wanted to play it exactly as I was told. Mahesh had the same view. But when I started playing the character, I got scared, I felt like I was not doing anything. Later I felt that Aayush Sharma is playing such a strong character, so I have to play.

The statement is much discussed

This statement of Salman Khan is very much discussed and fans say that they have got to see a different type of Salman Khan in this film. Salman Khan played the role of a Sikh policeman in this film.

is quite serious

Talking about this character, he is very serious and honest about his work. This character is completely different from the kind of character Salman Khan has played in the Wanted and Dabangg series.

Ayush Sharma compliments

Aayush Sharma is being praised a lot for this film. People say that he worked very hard.

Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Bhaijaan

Apart from this, Salman Khan is busy with films like Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Bhaijaan. Apart from this, he is going to be seen playing a cameo role in Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathan.