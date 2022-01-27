Salman Khan Went Juhu Restraunt Without Mask Bhaijaan Stuck Between Fans Video Goes Viral People surrounded the car

Bollywood’s famous actor Salman Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Salman Khan will soon be seen in the film ‘Tiger 3’, in which actress Katrina Kaif will be seen playing the lead role with him. Apart from films, Salman Khan often remains the subject of discussion among his fans. Wherever he goes, people gather to see him. Recently, such a situation with him was also seen outside a restaurant in Juhu.

Actually, Salman Khan went to a restaurant in Juhu last night. But when he started coming out of there, people gathered there to get a glimpse of him. People were seen standing around him. Along with him, a crowd of people was also seen near his car. A video of him related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Viral Bhayani has shared this viral video of Salman Khan from his Instagram account, which has been liked more than 21 thousand times so far. In the video, the actor was seen walking out with his bodyguard among the people. Even after the crowd of fans, he did not think it right to stay there. At the same time, the crowd near his car was also removed from yes in some way.

Salman Khan has come in the headlines for this style of his. While some people were seen praising him, some people were seen questioning him for not wearing a mask. Commenting on Salman Khan’s video, a user named Krutika wrote, “It is a different matter.” At the same time, a user wrote while asking, “Where is the mask?”

A user took a jibe at Salman Khan’s viral video and wrote, “Salman Khan will be found Kovid positive after a few days.” Let us tell you that a few days ago, Salman Khan came into the limelight due to snake bite. Actually, he had gone to Panvel to celebrate the new year, where he was bitten by a snake. In such a situation, he was kept in the hospital for about six hours.