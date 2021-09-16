Salman Khan: When will Salman Khan get married to Anil Kapoor? Anil Kapoor gave a funny answer to Arbaaz Khan’s question

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is the most deserving bachelor in Hindi cinema. News of Salman Khan’s relationship with a Bollywood actress or model keeps coming daily. But Salman’s fans have been waiting for his Dabangg Khan’s wedding for a long time. But to date there has been no specific news about their marriage. Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan has asked Anil Kapoor a very interesting question about Salman Khan’s marriage. Salman Khan’s fans may be heartbroken after hearing this.

In fact, Anil Kapoor recently appeared in Arbaaz Khan’s chat show ‘Pinch 2’. Fun and jokes were made in such a situation. Show host Arbaaz Khan asked Anil Kapoor, ‘When will Salman Khan get married?’ To which Anil replied in a funny way and said, ‘We are tired.’ If Salman doesn’t say anything about marriage, how can I tell? ‘



Anil Kapoor answered Arbaaz’s questions in a special way



In the show, Anil Kapoor talks about many interesting things in his life. From his workout videos to family photos, Anil talked a lot about having fun with his nephew Arjun Kapoor. When Arbaaz asked Anil that you are very active on social media. On this, Anil says, ‘My advice is to use social media in a positive way. Because it is a wonderful place to spread love and positivity.

Anil Kapoor says, ‘When you don’t know much about an issue, you shouldn’t comment on it. It is better to remain silent and focus on your work. On the work front, Anil Kapoor is busy shooting for the film ‘Jug Jug Jio’. Apart from Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and Kiara Advani.

