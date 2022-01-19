Salman Khan will be seen in Guru Randhawa’s song, Singer made a big announcement! Megastar Salman Khan will be seen in Guru Randhawa’s song, Singer made a big announcement!

Salman Khan will be seen in Guru Randhawa’s music, Singer made a big announcement! Megastar Salman Khan will be seen in Guru Randhawa’s music, Singer made a big announcement!

Celebrity Salman Khan is at present in dialogue about many issues, however the album about which his title is popping out at the moment is kind of surprising. This information will be at least a shock for the followers of Salman Khan. There are studies that the megastar goes to be a a part of a music which will be sung by singer Guru Randhawa. On this music titled ‘Most important Chala’, Salman Khan will be seen spreading his performing expertise.

The particular factor about this mission is that feminine singer Yulia Vantur goes to be in it and everybody is aware of how shut she is to Salman Khan. The actress to be seen reverse Salman will be Pragya Jaiswal.

There was a dialogue about this music for a very long time and Guru Randhawa had knowledgeable about it in a put up on Tuesday. Guru Randhawa shared the replace together with his followers on Instagram.

“Pyaar Hawa Mein Hoga with #MainChala! The music will launch on Jan 22. Keep tuned,” he wrote. Salman Khan’s title was related to this music when he tagged Salman Khan and Pragya in this put up. Produced by Salma Khan, this romantic monitor will launch on January 22.

Sure, Salma Khan will be the producer of this music and the music goes to be nice. It’s well-known about Guru Randhawa that every one his songs show to be superhit and followers are very a lot appreciated. On the workfront, Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3.

english abstract Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan will be seen in Guru Randhawa’s music, Singer made a big announcement! Learn the main points which is viral now.

Story first printed: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12:31 [IST]