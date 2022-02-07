Salman Khan will blast with ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ on Eid 2023, big announcement! Salman Khan will explode with ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ on Eid 2023, big announcement!

News oi-Salman Khan

There are discussions about superstar Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But now its release date has been stamped. There has been news about this film being produced in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production that the film will be released on the occasion of Eid 2023. Taran Adarsh ​​has given this information in a tweet. He wrote, “Exclusive, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will release on Eid 2023 and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Disha Patani hit back at the trollers, people make lewd comments on bold pictures!

Farhad Samji will direct this film. After this, the fans of Salman Khan are very happy. Some time ago there was news about this film that the film will no longer be made but has been canned.

After this the makers called this news a rumour. Apart from this, some time ago there was news about the film that the name of the film has been changed. Now this film will be released in the name of Bhaijaan.

The makers believed that ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is a big name and is not suiting Salman Khan. However, with the announcement of its release date, its name has been told as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. On the workfront, Salman Khan is currently busy with Tiger 3.

Very soon a big update is going to come out of this film. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles along with Salman Khan. Emraan Hashmi is playing a negative role in this film.

english summary Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan will blast with ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ on Eid 2023, big announcement! Fans says they are exited now.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 16:27 [IST]