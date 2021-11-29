Salman Khan will go to these cities of the country for the promotion of the Antim! Salman Khan will go to these cities of the country for the promotion of the last

Salman Khan has also cleared this

Salman Khan has also clarified that he does not have a minor role in the film. He called this a misconception. He explained, “There was some misunderstanding that I have only a 15-minute role in the film. Now it is clear to the audience that I am with Aayush in the entire film.”

gangster character

Salman Khan has been seen continuously in this film and has been seen fighting with Aayush Sharma. Aayush Sharma has played the role of a gangster in this film while Salman Khan has appeared strong in the role of a Sikh policeman.

He was very scared about the character.

Salman Khan had said that he was very scared about the shooting and character of this film because this police character was different from the rest of his films. Prior to this, Salman Khan has appeared in the role of a police officer in films like Wanted, Radhe, Dabangg and Garv.

workfront

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently in news for films like Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Bhaijaan. The shooting of Tiger 3 is going on continuously. Fans are waiting for these movies.

Sikh avatar is being liked a lot

The Sikh avatar of Salman Khan is being liked a lot. It is being said that Salman Khan’s acting in this film has been quite different and strong. Fans are enjoying it a lot.